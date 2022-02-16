Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 727,700 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 391,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 264,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

CNXC stock opened at $204.06 on Wednesday. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $105.42 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.16.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $882,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,150. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,915,000 after buying an additional 618,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,872,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Concentrix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Concentrix by 104.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,131,000 after purchasing an additional 506,192 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

