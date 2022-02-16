Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Posts Earnings Results

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.64. 89,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221,504. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26.

CRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 36,330.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 82,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

