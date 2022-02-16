CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Stock Price Down 25%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY)’s stock price dropped 25% on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.97 and last traded at $56.97. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

CMPUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

