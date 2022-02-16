Comparing Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) & Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and Silvergate Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Bancorp $442.06 million 5.59 $112.97 million $4.36 22.55 Silvergate Capital $175.65 million 19.60 $78.53 million $2.89 44.81

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. Triumph Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvergate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and Silvergate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Bancorp 25.56% 15.09% 1.91% Silvergate Capital 44.71% 8.87% 0.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Triumph Bancorp and Silvergate Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Bancorp 0 2 1 1 2.75 Silvergate Capital 0 2 6 0 2.75

Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $116.52, suggesting a potential upside of 18.53%. Silvergate Capital has a consensus target price of $195.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.15%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Triumph Bancorp.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services. The Banking segment relates to operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance, and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Corporate segment refers to the financing and investment activities, as well as the management and administrative expenses. The company was founded by Aaron P. Graft in November 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.