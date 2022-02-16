Comparing Carter Bankshares (CARE) & Its Rivals

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ: CARE) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Carter Bankshares to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 19.41% 7.94% 0.76% Carter Bankshares Competitors 27.60% 11.83% 1.18%

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares’ peers have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carter Bankshares and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $162.78 million $31.59 million 13.24 Carter Bankshares Competitors $6.71 billion $1.79 billion 11.54

Carter Bankshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares. Carter Bankshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Carter Bankshares and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 Carter Bankshares Competitors 1596 7536 6813 374 2.37

Carter Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $15.08, suggesting a potential downside of 5.08%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 6.05%. Given Carter Bankshares’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carter Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Carter Bankshares peers beat Carter Bankshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

