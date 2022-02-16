Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Plans $1.24 Dividend

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 1.237 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

CMWAY opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.59. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $82.19.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.