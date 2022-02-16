Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Plans $1.24 Dividend

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 1.237 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

CMWAY opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.59. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $82.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.