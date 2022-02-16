Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given New €11.70 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from €9.10 ($10.34) to €11.70 ($13.30) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CRZBY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from €7.00 ($7.95) to €10.00 ($11.36) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerzbank in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerzbank by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerzbank by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 350,566 shares during the last quarter.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

