Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $114.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $98.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s previous close.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.48.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $100.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.39. Comerica has a 1 year low of $62.98 and a 1 year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comerica will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 440,188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 377,087 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $29,443,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $24,894,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after acquiring an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

