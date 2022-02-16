Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Lifted to “Buy” at Compass Point

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $115.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.81.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. Comerica has a one year low of $62.98 and a one year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

