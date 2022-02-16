Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $111.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.14.

COLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.18. 3,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,882. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.