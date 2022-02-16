Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Director John P. Bilbrey Sells 4,917 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average is $79.02.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,735,000 after buying an additional 753,469 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,535,000 after buying an additional 707,482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,129,000 after buying an additional 318,575 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,362,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after buying an additional 209,017 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

