Cohu, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cohu in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Cohu stock opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,367 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 1,500.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after buying an additional 794,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after buying an additional 495,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,635,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.