CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE:CNO opened at $24.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.27. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 171,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 486.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,510,000 after buying an additional 5,793,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,687,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after buying an additional 81,643 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,595,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,186,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,091,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,699,000 after acquiring an additional 451,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

