CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLTU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,523,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,372,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,761,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,761,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000.
NASDAQ:HPLTU opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Home Plate Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.
