CNH Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)

CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCKA. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $2,502,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,380,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VCKA opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

