CNH Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

CNH Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) by 79.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,088 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Forum Merger IV worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the second quarter worth $98,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the third quarter valued at $732,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 1,904,820.0% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 95,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 95,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the third quarter valued at $950,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMIV opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.