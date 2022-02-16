CNH Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) by 108.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,430 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned 1.52% of Alpha Capital Acquisition worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.