CNH Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 149,818 Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,088,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DWACU opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08. Digital World Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $143.53.

