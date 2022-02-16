CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Short Interest Update

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSE:CMS opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $65.79.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.09.
CMS Energy Company Profile
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
