CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Short Interest Update

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:CMS opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $65.79.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.