CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stake Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1,151.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of CMC Materials worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Gryphon International Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $187.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -75.02 and a beta of 1.20. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.60%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

