Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by 9.5% over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 173,669 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.