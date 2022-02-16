CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Cap Tops $1.95 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $4,222.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000769 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013966 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008310 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,762,791 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

