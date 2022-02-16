ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Up 85.7% in January

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE CTR traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,692. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 34,854 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

