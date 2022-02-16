Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Raises Stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBWD. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWD stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $21.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th.

