Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,091 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after buying an additional 928,514 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 498,134 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 361,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after acquiring an additional 339,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.