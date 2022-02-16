Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Boosts Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Sunoco by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 127,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth $4,814,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sunoco by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:SUN opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

