Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires Shares of 7,032 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,320.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 134,790 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter valued at about $213,000.
NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $35.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26.
