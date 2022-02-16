Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires New Stake in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 30.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Euroseas by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 36,612 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 3rd quarter worth $639,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 238,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 1,194.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

ESEA stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $219.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.33. Euroseas Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Euroseas Ltd. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

