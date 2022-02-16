City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

NYSE:CIO traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 201,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,773. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. The company has a market cap of $784.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 57.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 117.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.