Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stake Cut by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,021,739 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 132,624 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 1.62% of Citrix Systems worth $217,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $331,252,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $301,362,000 after purchasing an additional 131,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,013,915 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $236,173,000 after purchasing an additional 78,773 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTXS. Barclays cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.96. 151,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,428. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $144.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

