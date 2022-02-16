Citigroup Inc. Sells 15,776 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.