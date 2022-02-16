Citigroup Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,968 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TowneBank by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

