Citigroup Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $98.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $94.50 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s current price.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CBRE Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $76.03 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,084,381,000 after buying an additional 83,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $349,565,000 after buying an additional 146,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $166,296,000 after buying an additional 52,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $105,112,000 after buying an additional 87,304 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

