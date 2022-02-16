CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Up 6.6%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.25. 1,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 158,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CINT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

