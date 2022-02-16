CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will post sales of $207.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.80 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $208.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $769.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $767.50 million to $770.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $813.70 million, with estimates ranging from $799.90 million to $827.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CIRCOR International.

CIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE CIR opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $558.51 million, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,029,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

