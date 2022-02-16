Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $120.69 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $90.52 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 415.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

