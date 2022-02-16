Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Issues Earnings Results

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $120.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $90.52 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 33,880 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,017,000. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 415.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

