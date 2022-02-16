CIBC Lowers Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$60.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.96.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$56.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.78. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$48.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.54. The company has a market cap of C$27.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

