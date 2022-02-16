Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.140-$3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.45 billion-$5.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.750 EPS.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,056. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.17. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.10.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $28,019,372.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 886,686 shares of company stock worth $83,663,860 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

