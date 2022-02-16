Christopher J. Paucek Purchases 26,040 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) CEO Christopher J. Paucek bought 26,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $736.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in 2U by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in 2U by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

