Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHR shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.40 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CHR traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.34. 148,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,135. The company has a market cap of C$771.01 million and a PE ratio of -31.46. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

