Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

CHH stock traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,592. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,154,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.43.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.