Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Update

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.0 days.

LDSVF remained flat at $$10,745.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12,327.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11,907.23. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12 month low of $8,400.00 and a 12 month high of $13,875.50.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.