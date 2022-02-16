Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $5.05

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $4.80. Chindata Group shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 1,357 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $114.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 67,943 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 238,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 71,899 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,224,000 after buying an additional 2,838,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 457,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 94,084 shares during the period. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

