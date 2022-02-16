Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $5.05

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $4.80. Chindata Group shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 1,357 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 67,943 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 238,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 71,899 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,224,000 after buying an additional 2,838,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 457,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 94,084 shares during the period. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
