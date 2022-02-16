China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Down 46.4% in January

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE CEA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.95. 3,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.21. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

