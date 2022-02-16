Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP James William Johnson Sells 25,433 Shares of Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $3,546,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James William Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chevron alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,620.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $5,067,600.00.

On Friday, January 7th, James William Johnson sold 17,000 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $2,129,760.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00.

NYSE:CVX opened at $134.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $258.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.61 and a fifty-two week high of $139.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.89.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.