Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,097,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023,903 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.09% of Chesapeake Energy worth $621,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $62,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $174,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

CHK opened at $68.27 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CHK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.