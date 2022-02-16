Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CHK opened at $68.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $73.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.47.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares during the period.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

