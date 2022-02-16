Chemours (NYSE:CC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

CC stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. Chemours has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemours will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chemours by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chemours by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,227 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

