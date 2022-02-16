ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Up 6.4% This Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $11,065.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,029.84 or 0.99986719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00064426 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00020227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.54 or 0.00389545 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.